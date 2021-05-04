Treat DAO (TREAT) Trading Up 11.2% This Week

Treat DAO (CURRENCY:TREAT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. Treat DAO has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and $4,859.00 worth of Treat DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Treat DAO has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. One Treat DAO coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00003449 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Treat DAO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00066063 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 3,203.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,066.91 or 0.03760109 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.93 or 0.00267289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $638.53 or 0.01161616 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00032367 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $405.66 or 0.00737972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,269.34 or 1.00545532 BTC.

Treat DAO Coin Profile

Treat DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Treat DAO’s official Twitter account is @treatdao

Treat DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Treat DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Treat DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Treat DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TREATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Treat DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Treat DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.