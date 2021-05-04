Cosmos (ATOM) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $673.83 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for $21.81 or 0.00039673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.60 billion and $673.83 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,017.38 or 1.00087159 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.19 or 0.00213183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001329 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000889 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001849 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00004637 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 268,551,866 coins and its circulating supply is 210,767,263 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Buying and Selling Cosmos

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

