$1.58 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for J.B. Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.66 and the lowest is $1.51. J.B. Hunt Transport Services reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will report full year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J.B. Hunt Transport Services.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS.

JBHT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded up $2.47 on Tuesday, hitting $176.57. 624,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,436. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average is $146.48. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $95.30 and a 52-week high of $178.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.90%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total transaction of $220,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 1,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total value of $266,598.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,254,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,312,266.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,433 shares of company stock valued at $10,851,237 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 296.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Further Reading: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (JBHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.