Analysts Expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $670.47 Million

Equities analysts expect Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) to post $670.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Endo International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $692.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $654.20 million. Endo International reported sales of $820.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Endo International will report full year sales of $2.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Endo International.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ENDP. Barclays raised their price target on Endo International from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded Endo International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Endo International from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.64.

Endo International stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,349,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,994. Endo International has a fifty-two week low of $2.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.89. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.73.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 93,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 109.5% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Endo International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 131.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Endo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; TESTOPEL an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine for the relief of pain; and products for the pain management and urology.

