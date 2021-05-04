KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.33 EPS

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $581.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. KAR Auction Services updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.870-0.870 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.87 EPS.

Shares of KAR stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.51. 5,300,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 96.73, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $20.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.96.

A number of analysts recently commented on KAR shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Guggenheim cut KAR Auction Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.11.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

