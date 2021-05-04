AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.480-4.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.310. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.48-4.56 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.86.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $1.72 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,358,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,180. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.16. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $75.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.84.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In related news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total transaction of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,550 shares in the company, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total transaction of $89,858.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.