Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Posted by on May 4th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.10. 2,125,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,059. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.