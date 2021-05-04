Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.60. Check Point Software Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.61 to $7.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.49 to $7.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Check Point Software Technologies.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKP. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.12.

NASDAQ CHKP traded up $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.10. 2,125,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,059. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $101.27 and a fifty-two week high of $139.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 16.5% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

