Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report $1.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.16 billion and the highest is $1.18 billion. Workday reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $5.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.97 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workday in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.04.

Shares of Workday stock traded down $6.59 on Thursday, reaching $237.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,151,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,718. The company has a market capitalization of $57.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.82 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.87. Workday has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total transaction of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $1,489,741.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 43,585 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 13,177 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Workday by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 82,356 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,717,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,850,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

