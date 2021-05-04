1irstcoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $59,376.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 4th. 1irstcoin has a market cap of $23.17 million and $59,376.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00001212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000334 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About 1irstcoin

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,972,350 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FSTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.