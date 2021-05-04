Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0153 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0153 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $6.54 million and $84,436.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $391.23 or 0.00715853 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00006746 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00021001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,311.36 or 0.02399442 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000132 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

PINK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,457,433 coins and its circulating supply is 427,196,997 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

