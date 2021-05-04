Edgeless (EDG) Market Cap Achieves $1.03 Million

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Edgeless has traded down 0% against the dollar. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $1.03 million and $633.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.90 or 0.00089472 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00069388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.80 or 0.00855951 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,341.05 or 0.09772685 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00100944 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044906 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

