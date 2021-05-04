Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 253,900 shares, a decline of 22.3% from the March 31st total of 326,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 435,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AWP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.35. 533,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,183. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $6.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 67,166 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

