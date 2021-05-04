Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Short Interest Down 20.4% in April

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,900 shares, a drop of 20.4% from the March 31st total of 84,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of AOD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.84. The company had a trading volume of 370,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,967. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.97. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.88.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.0575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AOD. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000.

