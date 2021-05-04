bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $116.43

bioMérieux S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMXMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $116.43 and last traded at $116.43, with a volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BMXMF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of bioMérieux from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of bioMérieux in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. bioMérieux has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.17. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.13 and a beta of 0.15.

bioMÃ©rieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for private and hospital laboratories for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. The company offers systems, which use biological sample to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

