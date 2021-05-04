Short Interest in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Decreases By 17.5%

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the March 31st total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CrossAmerica Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

NYSE CAPL traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.37. 69,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,375. The stock has a market cap of $771.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.26. CrossAmerica Partners has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $21.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $17.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.91 million. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 411.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners during the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in CrossAmerica Partners by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.