Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,321.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,678 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,872 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.9% of Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSLA traded down $19.48 on Tuesday, hitting $665.42. 680,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,665,016. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $687.41 and its 200-day moving average is $659.28. The company has a market cap of $641.02 billion, a PE ratio of 1,375.30, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.60 and a 12 month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129 in the last ninety days. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

