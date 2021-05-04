CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) Short Interest Down 23.4% in April

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 638,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 833,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 399,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CORR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson upgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORR stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 356,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,727. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 12 month low of $3.56 and a 12 month high of $17.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.01. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

