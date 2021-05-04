$30.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) to report $30.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Centene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.44 billion and the highest is $30.63 billion. Centene reported sales of $27.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centene will report full-year sales of $121.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.13 billion to $123.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $124.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $121.61 billion to $128.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centene.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

In other Centene news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,201 shares of company stock worth $1,244,820 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $488,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Centene during the third quarter valued at approximately $776,000. Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Centene by 12.1% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 109,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after purchasing an additional 11,782 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Centene by 6.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 57,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Centene by 106.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,627,000 after buying an additional 942,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded up $2.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.56. 4,491,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,713,910. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene has a 52 week low of $53.60 and a 52 week high of $72.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.72.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

