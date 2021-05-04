Longboard Pharmaceuticals (LBPH) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: LBPH) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Longboard Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ LBPH traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 14,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,794. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.76. Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.