Primecoin Price Down 13.9% This Week (XPM)

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $5.26 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,096,887 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

