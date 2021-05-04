Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 4th. Bitsdaq has a market cap of $403,289.93 and approximately $133.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Bitsdaq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.13 or 0.00090258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.52 or 0.00019325 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00069433 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.64 or 0.00857233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,335.24 or 0.09801088 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00101293 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.44 or 0.00044898 BTC.

Bitsdaq (CRYPTO:BQQQ) is a coin. Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,684,354,113 coins. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange . Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Exchange partner of BITTREX in Singapore, Macau, Canada, Bitsdaq is a platform for digital assets that operate in Asia. Designed from Bittrex’s technology, Bitsdaq provides an opportunity for users who would like to access a wider section of cryptocurrency in a secure and reliable platform. The platform is currently undergoing a multi-week evaluation to ensure it caters well for the needs of international customers. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitsdaq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

