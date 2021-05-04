Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.21 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to post $96.21 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $119.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.80 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $68.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $457.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $476.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $680.26 million, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $855.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PTC Therapeutics.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.18). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.10% and a negative net margin of 123.19%. The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million.

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.91.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,359,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,941. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.96.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,717.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

