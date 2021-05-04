ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

ZIM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Get ZIM Integrated Shipping Services alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Evermore Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $4,651,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at about $77,436,000.

Shares of ZIM stock traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.66. 1,728,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 901,343. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.33.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company offers dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIM Integrated Shipping Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.