Short Interest in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Expands By 30.9%

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,370,000 shares, an increase of 30.9% from the March 31st total of 1,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $1,083,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,076,073.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total transaction of $738,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 215,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,639,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,354,192. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 241,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,154,000 after purchasing an additional 28,278 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,099,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,275,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,005 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,516,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,408,000 after acquiring an additional 488,625 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.00. 1,583,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,617. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.37. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $31.65 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 46.84%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.42.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

