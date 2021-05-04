Short Interest in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Expands By 30.4%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,530,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the March 31st total of 1,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of BBVA traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,147,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,915. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The stock has a market cap of $37.74 billion, a PE ratio of -70.75 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a positive return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be paid a $0.0697 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 34,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

