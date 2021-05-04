Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 1-Year High at $63.84

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.84 and last traded at $63.75, with a volume of 988542 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.30.

THC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of -486.92, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,836,392 shares of company stock worth $151,959,533. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

