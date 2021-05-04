Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.53

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.53 and last traded at $2.49, with a volume of 5573098 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.52.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.75.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1,607.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

