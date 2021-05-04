Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Up 29.5% in April

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 113,800 shares, an increase of 29.5% from the March 31st total of 87,900 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of Hawthorn Bancshares stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $21.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.52. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $26.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $21.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hawthorn Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 271.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 325.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 332,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,286,000 after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares in the last quarter. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. It offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; and commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

