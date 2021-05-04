Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.85

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.85 and last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 502 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Schaeffler had a negative return on equity of 25.97% and a negative net margin of 4.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Schaeffler AG will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

