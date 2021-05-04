Cubiex Power Hits 1-Day Volume of $143,705.00 (CBIX-P)

Cubiex Power (CURRENCY:CBIX-P) traded down 13.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Cubiex Power coin can currently be bought for $3.37 or 0.00006245 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cubiex Power has traded flat against the dollar. Cubiex Power has a market capitalization of $568,426.62 and $143,705.00 worth of Cubiex Power was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00066451 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) traded 2,786.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,829.95 or 0.03389957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.18 or 0.00265235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004204 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.69 or 0.01162780 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.30 or 0.00032049 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.12 or 0.00744912 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53,853.71 or 0.99763140 BTC.

Cubiex Power’s total supply is 55,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 168,605 coins. Cubiex Power’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex Power directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex Power should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex Power using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

