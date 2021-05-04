$2.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report $2.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.86 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. Marriott International posted sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year sales of $13.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.49 billion to $16.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $24.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett raised their price objective on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.44.

In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares in the company, valued at $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947 in the last ninety days. 12.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,806,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,217,064,000 after purchasing an additional 9,012,524 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $354,414,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,542,000 after buying an additional 214,867 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,352,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,404,000 after purchasing an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.28 on Thursday, reaching $147.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,508,406. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $71.52 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a market cap of $47.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.51 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.24.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

