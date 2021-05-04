Zacks: Analysts Expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.64 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will post $1.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.72 billion. Pool reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $5.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.73 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

POOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Pool from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $358.25.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter D. Arvan bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $3,273,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 8.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pool in the third quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pool by 14.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $431.15. 232,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,516. The company has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.83. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $212.63 and a fifty-two week high of $431.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

