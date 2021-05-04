Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Updates Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) updated its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $31 million-$31 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from $16.75 to $13.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.49.

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.78. 2,219,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,410. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of $5.96 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.55 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 3.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

