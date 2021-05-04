Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 23.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.38%.

HNRG stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.14. The stock had a trading volume of 353,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.79. Hallador Energy has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Hallador Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the Illinois basin for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown 1 and Oaktown 2 underground mines in Oaktown, Indiana; and Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana. It is also involved in gas exploration activities in Indiana.

