Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,600 shares, a decrease of 23.9% from the March 31st total of 41,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMRK traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. 45,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,402. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a market cap of $316.83 million, a PE ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.67 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 3rd. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 435,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.