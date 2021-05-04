Collective 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,847.00 (CO2)

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 4th. One Collective coin can currently be purchased for $2.87 or 0.00005387 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Collective has traded 18.9% higher against the US dollar. Collective has a total market capitalization of $343,117.64 and approximately $4,847.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00084935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.14 or 0.00848615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.44 or 0.09845025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Collective Profile

CO2 is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 119,551 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Collective

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collective should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

