Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $37.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $6.39 million and $37.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 5,632.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00084935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00019136 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001877 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00068524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $452.14 or 0.00848615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,245.44 or 0.09845025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00100954 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00044449 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.