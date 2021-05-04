Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) vs. Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) Critical Review

Gene Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXM) and Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines $50.04 million 46.22 -$47.66 million N/A N/A

Gene Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Revolution Medicines.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of Revolution Medicines shares are held by institutional investors. 49.8% of Gene Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gene Biotherapeutics and Revolution Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gene Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Revolution Medicines -191.17% -32.25% -20.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Gene Biotherapeutics and Revolution Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gene Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Revolution Medicines 0 0 2 0 3.00

Revolution Medicines has a consensus price target of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 61.96%. Given Revolution Medicines’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Revolution Medicines is more favorable than Gene Biotherapeutics.

About Gene Biotherapeutics

Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. manages a portfolio of medical technologies in the United States. It focuses on acquiring and developing gene-based therapeutics. The company, through its subsidiary, Angionetics, Inc., focuses on the clinical advancement and commercialization of Generx, an interventional cardiology, angiogenic gene therapy Phase 3 product candidate designed for the potential treatment of patients with refractory angina due to advanced coronary artery disease. It also holds royalties on the commercialization of Excellagen technology platform for advanced wound care in Eurasian countries. The company was formerly known as Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group, Inc. and changed its name to Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Gene Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc., a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors. It also develops RMC-5845, a selective inhibitor of SOS1, a protein that converts RAS (OFF) to RAS (ON) in cells; and RMC-5552, a hyperactivated selective inhibitor of mTORC1 signaling in tumors. In addition, the company is developing RMC-6291, a mutant-selective inhibitor of KRASG12C(ON) and NRASG12C(ON); and RMC-6236, a RAS-selective inhibitor of multiple RAS(ON) variants. Further, it develops RAS(ON) Inhibitors targeting KRASG13C(ON) and KRASG12D(ON). Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the research and development of SHP2 inhibitors, including RMC-4630. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

