Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cohu is a leading supplier of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors and thermal sub-systems used by global semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Cohu from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Cohu from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Cohu from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.29.

NASDAQ:COHU traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,444. Cohu has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,578,688. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohu during the first quarter worth $59,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the semiconductor test and inspection equipment, and printed circuit board (PCB) test equipment businesses in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. It supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment, and bare board PCB test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

