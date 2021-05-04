Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Croda International plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of specialty chemicals. Its operating segment consists of Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. Personal Care segment offers ingredients for the personal care industry such as skin care, sun care, hair care, colour cosmetics and toiletries. Life Sciences segment comprises the health care business, which delivers ingredients and formulation expertise to pharmaceutical and nutritional markets and the crop care business which provides ingredients and formulation expertise to agrochemical companies. Performance Technologies segment includes lubricants, coatings and polymers, geo technologies, polymer additives and home care. Industrial Chemicals segment provides bio-based phase change material for thermal management, dispersants and additives for catalysts, electronics and advance ceramics. Croda International plc is headquartered in Goole, the United Kingdom. “

Get Croda International alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on COIHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Croda International has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Croda International (COIHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.