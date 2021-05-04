Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) Plans to Raise $160 Million in May 12th IPO

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) plans to raise $160 million in an IPO on Wednesday, May 12th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 8,000,000 shares at a price of $19.00-$21.00 per share.

In the last year, Similarweb Ltd. generated $93.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $22 million. The company has a market-cap of $1.5 billion.

J.P.Morgan, Citigroup, Barclays and Jefferies acted as the underwriters for the IPO and JMP Securities, Oppenheimer & Co. and William Blair were co-managers.

Similarweb Ltd. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Similarweb provides a leading platform for digital intelligence, delivering a trusted, comprehensive and detailed view of the digital world that empowers our customers to be competitive in their markets. Our proprietary technology analyzes billions of digital interactions and transactions every day from millions of websites and apps, and turns these digital signals into actionable insights. With our platform, everyone from business leaders, strategy teams, analysts, marketers, category managers, salespeople and investors can quickly and efficiently discover the best business opportunities, identify potential competitive threats and make critical decisions to capture market share and grow revenues. “.

Similarweb Ltd. was founded in 2009 and has 691 employees. The company is located at 121 Menachem Begin Rd. Tel Aviv-Yafo 6701203, Israel and can be reached via phone at +972-3-544-7782 or on the web at http://www.similarweb.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Similarweb Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Similarweb Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.