ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.49 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $1.49 on Tuesday, reaching $48.42. 3,049,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,052. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.36.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.48.

In other news, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 3,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $170,800.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,800.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,798,274 shares of company stock valued at $257,876,057.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.