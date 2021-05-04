Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $261.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.77 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS.

Shares of OTTR stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.14. 92,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,987. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.33. Otter Tail has a 12-month low of $35.36 and a 12-month high of $48.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Otter Tail in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.33.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

