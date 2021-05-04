iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.10 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.89 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICAD traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, reaching $17.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,411. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. iCAD has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $437.81 million, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 1.30.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. Equities analysts forecast that iCAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. iCAD currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.63.

About iCAD

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

