One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,800 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the March 31st total of 73,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Kenneth F. Potashner sold 21,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total value of $132,040.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP James M. Reardon sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $589,000.00. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Get One Stop Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in One Stop Systems by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 88,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of One Stop Systems by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSS stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.37. 90,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 510,231. One Stop Systems has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $9.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $99.36 million, a PE ratio of 138.28 and a beta of 2.10.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). One Stop Systems had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that One Stop Systems will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on One Stop Systems from $3.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Noble Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Stop Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

One Stop Systems Company Profile

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets custom high-speed computing systems for high-performance edge computing applications in the United States and internationally. Its systems are built using the graphical processing unit (GPU) and solid-state flash technologies. The company provides GPU appliances that are fully integrated computer clusters; GPU expansion units, which could add hundreds or thousands of computing cores with hundreds of teraflops of computing performance to virtually any OEM server; flash storage and network appliances that are networked storage appliances optimized for the environment and system software of its customers; and flash storage arrays, which provide hundreds of terabytes of storage and millions of input/output operations per second with flash memory.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.