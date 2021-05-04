Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,500 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the March 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,634. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $49.64 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

