NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) Short Interest Up 25.2% in April

NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,400 shares, an increase of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 116,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 175,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:NUZE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.18. 56,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,624. NuZee has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.52 million for the quarter. NuZee had a negative return on equity of 176.73% and a negative net margin of 675.46%.

NuZee, Inc, a specialty coffee company, engages in the manufacture, packing, and sale of single serve coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters, store brands, and coffee brands in North America, Japan, Latin America, and South Korea. The company provides its products under Barista, Twin Peaks, and Pine Ranch brands.

