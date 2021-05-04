OAX Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.62 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, OAX has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. OAX has a market capitalization of $27.62 million and $807,045.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.95 or 0.00085742 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00019085 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001867 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00068409 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $457.16 or 0.00853129 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,267.09 or 0.09829256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $54.18 or 0.00101112 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00044772 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

