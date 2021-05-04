Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The electronics maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 2.01%. Sanmina’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

NASDAQ:SANM traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.27. The stock had a trading volume of 514,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $43.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Get Sanmina alerts:

SANM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.