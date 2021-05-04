Brokerages Anticipate Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Earnings of $2.76 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.76 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.47 to $3.20. Fair Isaac reported earnings per share of $2.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full year earnings of $11.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.68 to $12.74. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $13.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.68 to $14.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

NYSE FICO traded down $8.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $507.24. 108,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,672. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $337.04 and a 52-week high of $547.57. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 65.37 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $506.61 and its 200-day moving average is $481.88.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.73, for a total transaction of $7,120,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,920 shares in the company, valued at $30,819,471.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,928 shares of company stock worth $20,646,547. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FICO. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

